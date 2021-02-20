Shippenville Man Accused of Indecent Assault

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man is facing indecent assault and related charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a juvenile victim at a local residence.

Court documents indicate 36-year-old Joseph Michael Kerle, of Shippenville, is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23, on the following charges:

– Indecent Assault-Without Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from a report of indecent assault of a juvenile victim that occurred in October of 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a reported incident of child abuse on October 19, 2020.

Police spoke to a known juvenile victim.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that on June 7, she agreed to take Joseph Michael Kerle home. The victim noted that Kerle had been drinking. She said she then helped him into his bed and he asked her to lay down with him. The victim said she laid down with him, and he then began kissing her neck.

The victim told police Kerle then placed his hand on her stomach under her shirt, then moved it up and grabbed her chest. She reported she then left the bedroom and the residence and went to a relative’s residence.

Kerle was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on February 8.

He is currently free after being released on his own recognizance.

