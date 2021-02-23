 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Every Day is a ‘SPECIAL Day at Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge!

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

casey's-tacosOIL CITY, Pa. – Stop by Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge for delicious specials any day of the week.

Taco Tuesdays offers beef and chicken tacos that come soft or hard with your choice of toppings. They also have taco salad, deep fried tacos, chicken or steak fajita quesadillas, and (you know what goes great with tacos) tequila!

Caseys-Specials

Thursday’s are for wings at Casey’s: 10 wings and fresh cut fries for $10.99. Choose from over 20 wings sauces and flavors.

casey's wings

Don’t miss Friday’s great fish specials and seafood specials and buckets on Saturdays.

Caseys Fishcasey's seafood

Be sure to follow their Facebook Page for other great daily specials. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner specials are posted daily.

Casey’s also has some amazing tasting desserts and plenty of fun mixed drinks for you to try!

casey's cheesecake

Stop in and warm up at Casey’s.

Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge, located at 630 N. Seneca Street, Oil City, PA, is a family-friendly restaurant.

More information and updates can be found by visiting their Facebook Page Here or by calling 814-676-9226.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.