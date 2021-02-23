SPONSORED: Every Day is a ‘SPECIAL Day at Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge!
OIL CITY, Pa. – Stop by Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge for delicious specials any day of the week.
Taco Tuesdays offers beef and chicken tacos that come soft or hard with your choice of toppings. They also have taco salad, deep fried tacos, chicken or steak fajita quesadillas, and (you know what goes great with tacos) tequila!
Thursday’s are for wings at Casey’s: 10 wings and fresh cut fries for $10.99. Choose from over 20 wings sauces and flavors.
Don’t miss Friday’s great fish specials and seafood specials and buckets on Saturdays.
Be sure to follow their Facebook Page for other great daily specials. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner specials are posted daily.
Casey’s also has some amazing tasting desserts and plenty of fun mixed drinks for you to try!
Stop in and warm up at Casey’s.
Casey’s Restaurant and Lounge, located at 630 N. Seneca Street, Oil City, PA, is a family-friendly restaurant.
More information and updates can be found by visiting their Facebook Page Here or by calling 814-676-9226.
