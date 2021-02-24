Craig’s Barber Place Stirs Barbershop Memories

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When Craig J. McMahan passed away last Friday afternoon surrounded by his family — wife Mary and two sons, Dana and Jeff — there was another larger-community family that would miss not just a barber, but something more.

[Pictured above: Barber legends Craig McMahan (standing) and Henry Rodgers (sitting). Photo submitted by family.]

Craig’s Barber Place on Main Street is where he cut hair for most of his life, first joining Henry Rodgers, partnering, and eventually purchasing the business. Generations passed through the barbershop for ritual haircuts, but some would argue that Craig’s listening skills added to visits.

Perhaps the barbershop located at 538 Main Street is Clarion’s narrowest building with the widest memories, home for many barbers, dating back to at least the turn of two centuries.

ExploreClarion.com decided to let the community offer their own memories.

Some of the testimonials offered below tell their own story of why so many people remember the work and commitment of Craig J. McMahan and the barbershops in that location.

Anne Wiser was one of the first persons that we talked with because she was the first female hired by Henry Rodgers.

“I started there in 1981,” said Anne. “I just married Larry and my dad was a barber, and I cut hair for him in Williamsburg. I came to Clarion and was looking for a job, and as I walked down Main Street, I realized that there was a barbershop with three chairs and only two barbers.

“I walked in and asked them by any chance do you need a barber? They said sure, let’s see what you can do. They gave me some clippers, and I cut some hair and that’s how I started working there.

“Craig was there the day I walked in the door. There I was 21 years old and not knowing anybody and from a large Italian family. Craig was just there to listen. He never judged. He was just there to listen on and offered any kind of advice. He was fun to work with and so respectful. Even Henry got along with him, he was respectful and he knew his business. He was a father figure to me.”

Three years later, she was pregnant and the two supported her by putting a big sign in the front window when she had the baby.

How was it being the first female barber in Clarion?

“It was a little shaky, but Clarion wasn’t used to it,” said Anne. “At that time Craig was becoming a partner and I was very comfortable with both of them. With my upbringing it was like one big family there and when I needed anything they were there. Craig made wooden crosses and he brought one in for me. It’s still above the doorway to my kitchen at home.”

Like many towns, the barbershop was much more than a place to get a haircut.

“It was a regular stop for all of the town leaders. Even if they didn’t get a haircut, they would just stop in to shoot the breeze.”

The lessons learned from Craig also helped when she help start a new business in 2007 with some other beauticians. She sold it a few years ago, but still works there as a stylist.

Jeffrey M McMahan

I spent many, many days in the barbershop and out front selling used golf balls and books. Dad was a kind and caring man. He will be missed.

Brenda Campbell

Never a nicer man, I grew up with Dana and Jeff and have great childhood memories. You will always be remembered, Craig.

Jeff Edward Atkinson

I will miss running into Craig walking the street. He always said ‘hello’ – great man will be missed.



Joe Beichner

Craig was a super nice guy! I have been getting my hair cut there for 30 some years. Usually bought something from his yard sale every year. But stopped mainly just to get to see Craig. My heart goes out to his family and friends.

Bj Wrhen

Uncle Jeffrey M McMahan, I remember your dad barefoot water skiing on the river on Memorial Day weekend in the early 90s!

Eric. L. Porter

Lots of haircuts from Craig in my younger years. Always enjoyed his stories and the way he could easily chat with folks. Sad to hear of his passing.

Chuck Corbett

Before Henry Rodgers owned it, it was Doverspike’s. My dad worked for Dovey prior to going in business with his brother, Jack at Corbett’s Barber Shop on 8th Ave. in the former Phero’s Grocery Store.

Monk Schierberl

My cousin John and I would go to Dovies for the price, a mere 75 cents. We were 10 or 11 years old, buzz cuts. The shop catered to older guys, we sat waiting our turn and watched the scissors go up the nose. Scared us to death, we never went back. From then on it was Corbett’s and Henry Rodgers. I remember Craig coming to town and slowly taking over for Henry. Quite an accomplishment. That’s like someone taking over for Floyd in Mayberry.

Aly Delp

My great grandfather, Rush Larimer Riddle, owned the barbershop around the turn of the century. He and his wife Alice Forkum are buried in Clarion Cemetery.

Tim Elder

Corbett’s Barbershop was where my dad took me and I continued to go until I left Clarion for college. It had the moose head on the wall, a coke machine, and lots of magazines. A couple of memories: I would get off the CL bus after school and get a haircut and then head to see my grandparents. One time I got out of the chair and put on my coat and left, forgetting to pay. I later remembered and sheepishly returned to settle up. It was no big deal. Guess they knew how to track me down. Much later when my Dad was in the Greenville Hospital and we knew he wasn’t coming home well Jack and Chuck drove over to visit and gave him his last haircut. These men were more than barbers. They were friends and had, and still have, my lasting respect.

Ron Wilshire

I remember Dovie. Back in the day, he set up a barbershop in the alley between Wood Street and South Street. Most parents gave their kids money to go get their own haircuts and a lot would go to Dovie because he charged half of what others charged. I think it was a quarter. I went to Corbett’s after returning from the Army. Nice people and the three chairs always seemed full.

Joy Lignelli

Will never forget taking Dad there in his final years. Mike Amato helped me to safely lift Dad from the chair… it takes a village to care for aging parents.



William Curll

Craig was my barber from the time he started work in Rodgers Barbershop. I would bypass Henry and wait for Craig. If I needed a haircut and he saw me walking down the sidewalk from his window, he would often chase me down. He often knew about my life more than did my family. He was greatly missed after my job took me out of the state.

Debra Kifer Rankin

My Great Grandfather, Rush Riddle was a barber in the same shop around the ’20s and ’30s. Craig or one of the girls found a picture still in the backroom of Rush in the barbershop. All the men in my family have been in those chairs.

Don Bender

Craig was such a wonderful person. I will miss speaking to him on the street when visiting Clarion. He and Henry Roger’s were some of my first acquaintances when I came to live in Clarion in 1967. He will be missed. God bless him and his family.

Robert Hawk

Nooooo. I enjoyed talking to him.

David Motter

Craig was always a pleasure to talk to. Been going to Craig’s Barber Shop for a long time. Always enjoyed his stories. Rankin had an auction down the street awhile back. I was parked by Craig’s House and on my way back to the truck, Craig was outside and wanted to show me shrubs and flowers.

John Spence

Something buried in this wonderfully rich line of comments was a story about Craig going to somebody else’s house to cut a fellow’s hair in his later years. Slowly this has reminded me to say that there was more than one such example. Craig also brought his barber’s bag regularly to my parents’ house in Shippenville when Dad, Joe Spence, was in decline and really no longer able to go to town.

For those who remember him, you will also know that ‘a haircut’ was a literally perfect description for Dad. As Dad used to explain, “Grass doesn’t grow on a busy street!”. I think that Craig came for the conversation and friendship because cutting that hair or two required no styling. When it came time for my son to have a first haircut, we saved it up for several months and brought him 2500 mi for a haircut from Craig along with a visit with my Mom and Pop. I remember Craig beaming when I brought Bryn in.

Sandy Gelzheiser

I lived across the street from him and his family growing up and he was the cool dad. After one trip to Florida, he let his boys bring home an iguana and we all got to pet it.

Stan Denski

Sometime in the mid-’70s, I took a part-time gardening job for an older lady, Frances Gilfellen I think was her name. Her house was a beautiful double lot I think on Wood Street. At the time my hair was down to my waist and, while we got along OK, she hated long hair on men.

Her birthday came, I think she was 150-200 years old or so, and I asked her what she wanted. “Get a haircut,” she said. As a surprise, I looked for the oldest barber I could find, an old guy whose dreams of retirement had been damaged by a generation of long-haired dipshits such as myself. I walked into his shop. He looked up from his chair. Our eyes met. “Do it” I said. He took it off in one cut and held it up and stared at it. “You want this?” he asked. “Naw, put it on your car antennae.”

Kevin Wells

What a wonderful man. He cut my hair for many years.

Tina Rankin

One of the nicest men we have ever known. Prayers for the family and deepest sympathy for his family and friends.

Brian Keister

As a kid, I used to have my hair cut by Henry and then by Craig! What a great couple of guys! After I moved away, one time when I came back for ALF I brought my youngest in for a haircut to let him experience what an actual “Barber Shop” was like! Craig was extremely friendly and remembered me as a kid coming in with my dad!

Bob Geer

He was the nicest barber on Main Street.



David Wells

Many memories from when he started to cut hair out at the 76 Truck Stop until he quit cutting hair on Main Street. A super great person.



Chris Ransom

Fond memories of going there with my dad when I was little – always a great guy !!



Kris Cosby

He never stopped scurrying around town! Frequently ran into him at Clarks Donuts in recent years, always a super friendly man.

Gavin Ferris

Craig’s was my barbershop from about 1st grade until I left for grad school, and a couple of times even after that. To this day, I only get my hair cut at barbershops that meet a criterion that dates back to Craig’s. There must be a spinning barber pole outside, taxidermy on the wall, and hunting or shooting magazine in the waiting area that I haven’t read yet. No shop without those elements could hope to be anywhere near the same level as Craig’s.

