State Police Release Details on Area Woman Seriously Injured in Route 28 Crash

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of an area woman who was seriously injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 28 earlier this month.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:10 p.m. on February 11, on State Route 28 at its intersection with Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 53-year-old Amy A. Jordan, of Ringgold, was operating a 2009 Toyota RAV4, traveling northbound on State Route 28 and intending to turn left onto Service Center Road when she traveled into the path of a 2011 Ford F250 Supercab, operated by 58-year-old Thomas P. Elkin, of Punxsutawney, which was traveling southbound.

Elkin’s vehicle struck Jordan’s vehicle and pushed it into the grass approximately 30 feet west of the roadway, where both vehicles came to a final rest.

Jordan suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by Jefferson County EMS to a landing zone, then flown by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Altoona.

She was using a seat belt.

Elkin and his passenger, identified as 22-year-old Valentine E. Yoder, of New Bethlehem, were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by McPherson Towing.

Jordan was cited for a turning violation.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

