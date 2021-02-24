Ruth Ann Keeley, 94, a resident of Prospect Avenue, Franklin; died peacefully on Monday, February 22, 2021 in her home, surrounded by her loving family, following a period of declining health.

She was born March 30, 1926 in North Tonawanda, NY, a beloved daughter of the late: Ernest J. and Ruth Walsh Daley.

Ruth Ann attended Ascension grade school in North Tonawanda, St. Patrick grade school in Dansville, NY, and graduated from Dansville Central High School in June of 1943. She attended the former Franklin Commercial College for two years following.

She had worked at the former J.C. Penney Company in Franklin, for the former Franklin law firm of Irwin & Grannis, and with the Department of Public Assistance office in Franklin until 1948 when she married Andrew H. Keeley on June 12, 1948 and subsequently moved to Rochester, NY where she worked for a short time for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Ruth Ann was an active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, where she was a member of the church choir for many years. She was a member of The Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CD of A) since 1946, where she served in a variety of offices through the years; as well as the Confraternity of Christian Mothers of the church.

She was a volunteer for the Reach for Recovery program since 1969, serving as coordinator for the program in Venango County from 1976 through 2002. She served for many years as neighborhood chairwoman for the American Cancer Drive. From 1970 through 1999, she served as past president of the Rocky Grove Music Booster Club, was a longtime member of the Women’s Club of Franklin, a volunteer nurse aide during World War II at the former Franklin Hospital and with a host of bloodmobiles set up throughout the local area. Ruth Ann was employed for more than 20 years as a medical transcriber at the former Franklin Hospital retiring on June 30, 1988.

Following her retirement, her main interests were her grandchildren, floral arranging, and cooking. She was awarded a Certificate of Service in 1965 by the Keystone Tall Tree Girl Scout Council having worked with scouting at the former St. Patrick School in Franklin as an assistant leader. She was presented the Vision of Hope award from the American Cancer Society in March of 2000.

She is survived by two sons: Daniel J. Keeley and his wife, Ann of North East; and Andrew G. Keeley of Franklin; two daughters: Marcia Ann Burgard of Sharpsville; and Teresa Marie Hovis of Kennerdell.

Also surviving are her grandchildren: Carrie Peterson, Mary Ruth Mahle, Heather Merlino and her husband Tom, Sean Patrick Keeley and his wife, Natalie, Michael and Logan Hovis, Nicole McAfoose and her husband, Tyler, Shane Cross and his wife, Jessica, Rachel Cross, Jeffrey Cross, Billie Jo and Janelle Beach; along with 18 great-grandchildren; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Damian L. Keeley; a daughter, Mary Catherine Cross; her son-in-law, Philip Hovis; a sister, Mary Jane Daley; and by two brothers: Monsignor Ernest J. Daley, and Joseph Daley and his wife, Donna.

Friends may call Friday 4-7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. A Christian Wake Service will be conducted Friday at 4 PM in the funeral home with Deacon Richard O’Polka of St. Patrick Church, presiding.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 AM in St. Patrick Church in Franklin with Monsignor John J. Herbein, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323 and/or to Venango Region Catholic School, 1505 West First Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further arrangements and to leave your notes of condolence.

