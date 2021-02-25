Clarion County Reports Six New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported six new COVID-19 cases one one additional death as of 12:00 a.m. on February 25.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,676, and the death toll has reached 83.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 case and no additional deaths, leaving the county’s total number of cases at 1,377 and the death toll at 20.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 25, there were 2,356 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 922,990.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

02/25/21 – 2,356

02/24/21 – 2,786

02/23/21 – 2,830

02/22/21 – 1,521

02/21/21 – 1,906

02/20/21 – 2,818

02/19/21 – 2,778

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4876 10 4886 116 Butler 13789 26 13815 367 (2 new) Clarion 2670 6 2676 83 (1 new) Clearfield 6195 19 6214 114 Crawford 6307 14 6321 136 Elk 2308 7 2315 35 Forest 1377 0 1377 20 Indiana 5033 5 5038 158 Jefferson 2774 0 2774 89 (2 new) McKean 3022 4 3026 61 Mercer 7973 22 7995 238 (1 new) Venango 3317 10 3327 83 Warren 2142 2 2144 98 (1 new)

There are 1,972 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 433 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12 – February 18 stood at 6.5%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, there were 81 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,868 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through February 27:

225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week.



180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, we have administered 2,147,135 doses total through February 24:

First doses, 83 percent (1,531,194 administered of 1,836,065 allocated)



Second doses, 46 percent (615,941 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 109,457 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,852,446 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,442 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,935 cases among employees, for a total of 79,377 at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,355 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry. The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,617 of the total cases are among health care workers.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient.

