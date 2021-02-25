Union Girls Cap Off Comeback with OT Win: Feb. 24 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Around the League: Feb 24, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

Missing your team? Email scores and stats to sports@d9sports.com.

(Archived Photo from 2019-20 by: Shelly Atzeni)

Boys Results

A-C Valley 79, Forest Area 29

Levi Orton scored 33 points over three quarters to help A-C Valley past Forest Area, 79-29. The Falcons jumped out to a huge lead courtesy of a 31 point second quarter and continued their fast pace until taking their foot off the gas in the fourth quarter. Landon Chalmers was the late game scoring leader, tallying 15 points for A-C Valley.

A-C Valley is now 9-5. Forest Area drops to 0-11.

Karns City 71, Union 34

Balance was the name of the game for Karns City in their 71-34 win over Union. Four players hit double figures for the Gremlins, with Luke Cramer and Nathan Waltman leading the way with 13. Waltman added eight boards and six assists to his stat line. Chase Beighley also had a nice night, scoring 12 points and dishing out seven assists. Eric Booher was the other Gremlin to score double-digit points, adding 11.

Caden Rainey was Union’s top man with 18 points. Karns City keeps their top place in the KSAC, advancing to 17-1. Union is now 8-8 overall.

Girls Results

Union 52, Karns City 47 (OT)

Dominika Logue’s 17 point performance and overtime heroics pushed the Damsels past Karns City, 52-47. Logue scored six of Union’s seven points in the overtime period, leading her squad to victory. Logue wasn’t alone on offense, as Keira Croyle and Hailey Kriebel also put up strong performances, scoring 15 and 13 points, respectively. Karns City appeared to have the game in hand, taking a 41-26 lead after three quarters. Union came raging back in the fourth, with their three big scorers combining for 19 points to force overtime.

Rossi McMillen scored 17 points for Karns City, and Emma Johns also added 14 for the Gremlins. Karns City improves their record to 13-7, while Union drops to 8-10.

Brockway 45, A-C Valley 21

Brockway brought the heat on defense, holding A-C Valley to only 21 points in a 45-21 win. The Rovers shut out A-C Valley in the second quarter and only allowed six total points through the first three quarters. Danielle Wood was Brockway’s top scorer, tallying 13 points. Selena Buttery also added 12 for the Rovers.

Andrea Meals led the Falcons with eight points.

Redbank Valley 29, Clarion Area 28

Redbank Valley trailed for most of the game but pulled ahead at the right time and held off Clarion to win, 29-28.

The game was a defensive contest, with both sides struggling to find their offensive rhythm. Clarion held narrow leads after each of the first three quarters, but the Bulldogs pulled ahead midway through the fourth quarter. Clarion had a last-second look to win the game, but the shot was off the mark, providing the Bulldogs with a one-point win.

Caylen Rearick scored eight points to lead the Bulldogs, using her speed in transition to log her points. Katie Davis also added six points for Redbank. Payton Simko scored eight points for Clarion, and Ava Cherico tallied seven points for the Bobcats.

Read the full recap here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.