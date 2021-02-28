Child Porn Incident Under Investigation in Clarion County

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation is underway regarding an incident involving child pornography in Clarion County.

PSP Clarion are investigating an incident of “dissemination of explicit images of a minor” at a location in Limestone Township.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime between December 1, 2020, and February 1, 2021.

Police say the investigation continues.

