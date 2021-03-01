Donald Hunter, well-known as “Hunter”, 70, of Sackett Road in Highland, died Friday afternoon, February 26, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born October 15, 1950, in Munhall, he was the son of Donald and Blanche Schoenberger Hunter. On September 3, 1988, in Leechburg, he married Carol H. Pellegrino, who survives.

Hunter, an entrepreneur and jack of all trades, owned Marienville Power Sports, was a phenomenal baker, and avid gardener. He enjoyed the outdoors, always had a story to tell, and had a heart of gold. He most recently worked at Bell’s Greenhouse in Kane “just for fun.”

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Jimi Hunter of Pittsburgh; a stepdaughter, Alison Murray of Clarion; grandchildren, Lauren Murray, whom he raised, Cameron Peters, Braden Peters, and Dylan Hunter; plus great grandchildren, Kendall Rose and Audrey Jenae. His sister, Tammy DiNardo of Pittsburgh also survives.

He was preceded in death, besides his parents, by his sister, Barbi Papalio.

Friends may join in a celebration of life this Sunday, March 7th from noon until 3:00 at the Highland Hotel near Kane. A bike run will be held this October.

Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

