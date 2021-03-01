Featured Local Job: Clinical Supervisors, Youth Mentors, Teachers

Taylor Diversion Programs, Tionesta, PA has immediate opening for Clinical Supervisors, Youth Mentors, and Teachers.

CLINICAL SUPERVISORS:

Taylor Diversion Programs, (TDP), a residential independent living program for at-risk youth ages 14-21 and located in Tionesta, PA, is seeking experienced Clinical Supervisors to assist in the management of the therapeutic health services offered to youth and families enrolled in their program. As an integral part of TDP’s Clinical program, this leadership position requires the successful candidate to be in alignment with the responsibilities and duties listed below:

Responsibilities and Duties:

Psychological Services – The successful candidate will:

Complete internal psychological assessments

Assist in the administration, scoring, and interpretation of protective and objective psychological tests

Provide individual therapy in accordance with agreed upon treatment plans or on an emergent basis

Provide group therapy

Participate as a member of the clinical treatment team in recommending appropriate counseling strategies based on psychological assessments

Oversee the clinical aspects of youth enrolled in the program

Prepare reports

Case Management – The successful candidate will:

Maintain contact with outside agencies and families

Complete required paperwork including intake forms, progress notes, treatment plans and discharge summaries

Monitor standards of clinical treatment and make recommendations for improvements

Provide updates to the psychiatric staff

Management Support – The successful candidate will:

Provide staff instructions and training to assist in the management of the therapeutic and behavioral concerns of the youth

Review youth files regularly and on a random basis to ensure optimal youth care

Attend ongoing training programs for continued skill development in current principles of treatment

Serve as an example to staff in exhibiting an effective working relationship with the court system, law enforcement, social services professionals, youth and their parents, guardians, friends and advocates./li>

Assume a leadership role for management.

Assume a supportive interim leadership role in the absence of regular management personnel in the critical decision making process

Education and Experience:

Bachelors/Master’s Degree in a related field

Minimum of three years experience in a related field is preferred – 1 Year Acceptable

Required Certifications/ Clearances:

PA ACT 33 and 34 clearances

First Aid/CPR training

Fingerprinting clearance

Safe Crisis Management training

Salary and Benefits: Negotiable

Please send Resume to: ksmithtdp@gmail.com

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

Daytime or Overnight: Taylor Diversion Programs (TDP) in Tionesta, PA is seeking adult “mentors” for their residential independent living program which they operate for adjudicated, at-risk youth, ages 14-21.

Located in Tionesta, PA, an employee in this environment is a caring, responsible individual who serves as a trusted guide to all youth enrolled in the program.

A mentor builds positive relationships with each youth; he/she ensures that youth develop important academic, as well as independent living skills; he/she provides new learning opportunities and a wide array of resources that inspire youth to make positive life choices, stay in school and graduate with a plan for pursuing a career and/or post-secondary education.

The typical work schedule would be 5 days/week.

Full-time mentors earn $12.00/hour and a health benefit. Must have minimum High School Diploma/GED to apply.

Please send Resume to: ksmithtdp@gmail.com

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

TEACHERS:

TDP’s Lighthouse Island Academy (LIA), a private academic school located in Tionesta, PA, is seeking exemplary, experienced PA certified teachers in the following areas: Mathematics and Special Edjucation (Grades 9-12).

Operated by Taylor Diversion Programs, LIA seeks positive, knowledgeable teachers who will inspire student learning, provide guidance for their success in academics, and support their interpersonal and daily living skills. LIA, located along the beautiful Allegheny River, incorporates a nature-based curriculum, along with core competencies to complete an enriched, individualized learning experience for all students.

If you are looking for a “thinking out of the box,” teaching position, coupled with nature, small classes, excellent colleagues, and great students, you have found your “dream” job! While not required, the successful candidate will have at least 3 years teaching experience.

These are salaried Full-time positions: $36,000.00/year, including a health benefit for the candidate

Job Type: Full-time

Please send Resume to: ksmithtdp@gmail.com

Kathleen Smith, PhD

814.931.8748

