Featured Local Job: STI Nurse Program Coordinator

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest Pa Rural Aids Alliance, seeks an STI (Sexually Transmitted Disease) Nurse Program Coordinator.

Applicant must be a Registered Licensed nurse in the state of Pennsylvania with a current driver’s license. This position is located in Clarion, Pa and involves travel throughout the 13 county region.

Job functions include developing and coordinating all aspects of the STI medical clinics and working in conjunction with the HIP Team to coordinate STI counseling, testing and linkage in the communities served. This position will act as a resource in HIV/STI to internal and external partners. This position is responsible for monitoring compliance with program contracts, budgets, expenditures, and billing processes of assigned program.

Applicant must have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in HIV nursing care and treatment.

For a complete job posting and to apply, go to https://jobs.clarion.edu. Review of applications will begin on March 8, 2021. Clarion University is building a diverse academic community and encourages minorities, women, veteran and persons with disabilities to apply. AA/EEO

