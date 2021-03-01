Hearing for Local Woman Charged With Punching Man During Altercation Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for tomorrow for a Leeper woman who allegedly punched a man in the face during an altercation in Farmington Township.

Court documents indicate 52-year-old Michelle Leslie Rankin is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:00 p.m. on March 2, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Farmington Township in February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, at a residence on State Route 66 in the Leeper area, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The complaint states that Michelle Rankin engaged in a verbal altercation with a known male victim that turned physical. She used a closed fist to punch the victim in the left eye.

The altercation occurred in front of two known adult witnesses who were also interviewed, and both stated they saw Rankin punch the victim in the face, according to the complaint.

The victim was wearing glasses, and the punch to his eye caused a small laceration and swelling to the upper cheek and lower eye area, the complaint notes.

Rankin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:30 a.m. on February 21.

