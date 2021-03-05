Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Roser Technologies, Inc

Local Service and Manufacturing Facility is seeking to fill numerous full-time positions across a wide range of departments in Titusville and Pleasantville PA.

Qualified Applicant must be mechanically inclined and efficient with common tools/machinery. Applicant must possess strong reasoning ability as well as judgement, planning, and organizational skills. All positions require full range of motion and ability to stand and occasionally lift/move 50lbs. Applicant must be able to follow work instructions, company procedures, and blueprints/diagrams.

Punctuality and Dependability a must – 5 days per week – 8 hours per day & overtime when required. Position requires open communication with supervisors, co-workers and management. Specific vision abilities require close, distance and color vision, peripheral and depth perception.

The following full time positions are available at this time:

Assembly/General Labor, all shifts – Mechanical work experience preferred. Applicants must be proficient with common tools and equipment.

CNC Machinist, all shifts – Minimum 3 years machining experience or relevant training/education. Currently hiring machinists for lathes, horizontal boring mills, and vertical boring mills.

Welder, all shifts – Minimum 3 years welding experience or relevant training/education. Currently hiring welders for sub-arc overlay process as well as general welding, cutting, and fabrication.

Quality Inspector, swing shift/on-call – Minimum 3 years inspection experience or relevant training/education. Applicants must possess ability to use common inspection equipment including micrometers, calipers, and bore gauges. Preferred applicants will be familiar with ISO 9001:2015 quality system requirements as well as Ultrasonic Inspection.

Competitive compensation based on experience/qualifications including Health, Vision, and Dental Insurance as well as 401K.

Interested applicants can submit a resume or request an application at employment@rosertech.com

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.