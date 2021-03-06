Laurel Laser and Surgery Center Director Joins Prestigious Board for Infection Control

Laurel Laser and Surgery Center Director, Apryl McElheny, MBA, MSN, RN, CASC, CIC, was recently elected to the Board of Directors of the Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology (CBIC).

Apryl joins a board comprised of 14 other professionals from throughout the country and world.

According to the CBIC website, the mission of the CBIC is to “provide pathways to assess and maintain infection prevention competency.”

Directors are first nominated by the Association of Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc. Apryl was nominated in 2020 and was subsequently elected in December.

The CBIC provides direction for and administers the certification process for professionals in infection control and applied epidemiology. CBIC is independent and separate from any other infection control-related organization or association but does collaborate with the APIC, IPAC, and IFIC to help promote the importance of being certified in infection prevention and control.

“We are very proud of Apryl’s accomplishments and are very fortunate to have someone from our area that not only sits on this board but is very passionate about providing Healthcare without infection,” noted Laurel Laser and Surgery Center.

