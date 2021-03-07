Deer Creek Winery to Host Sunday Afternoon Entertainment With Bryan Phillips

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment on Sunday afternoon.

Bryan Phillips will be performing a wide variety of classic rock and country music from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Deer Creek Winery owner Rhonda Brooks said seating with social distancing is available.

Enjoy a meal with a glass of Deer Creek wine or a beer from North Country Brewery, Straub, Yuengling, or Trails to Ales while listening to a local favorite!

A cafe menu is available including specials of the day.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.

