Raymond E. Hawke Jr., 49, died peacefully following medical complications Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence surrounded by loving family and high school friends.

He was born March 24, 1971 in Franklin, PA, the son of Raymond E. Hawke of Utica, PA, and Martha A. (Reed/Hawke) Vidoni of St. George, UT.

Raymond was a 1989 graduate of Titusville High School, Titusville, PA and furthered his education at Brigham Young University, Laie, HI and Provo, UT. He then developed an appetite to travel the country, bungee jumping from the highest bridges and train trestles with his friends. Following, he spent 30 years living in Utah where he worked in the granite manufacturing and installation industry developing many more lifelong friends.

Ray was a devoted Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed researching, mastering, and sharing great food. He was known to take command of the kitchen often saying, “I run my unit, how I run my unit” and “same old same old Ray Hawke genius”. Ray was happiest with a house full of people enjoying his food, music, and each other. In his last days he was surrounded by friends and family who traveled from all over the country to reminisce and celebrate.

Surviving Raymond, his beloved wife and best friend Amy E. (Watts) Hawke, father Raymond E. Hawke, mother Martha and her husband James T. Vidoni of St. George, sisters Rachael M. (Vidoni) Baldwin and her husband Chad of Pleasant Grove, Tennille C. (Vidoni) Blake and her husband Nathan of St. George, Greta J. (Vidoni) Vazquez and her husband Fernando of American Fork, and brothers Jared R. Vidoni and his wife Shantell of Salem, UT, James I. Vidoni and his wife Shannon of Charlottesville, VA and twenty-four nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many loving relatives in the Franklin, PA area.

A service will be held in Ray’s honor at noon, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Traverse Mountain 10th Ward Chapel, 2447 West Ravencrest Lane, Lehi, UT 84043. A viewing is offered from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to services. He will be laid to rest in the Lehi City Cemetery.

Those who wish to remember Raymond with a memorial gift please call Flower Patch at 801-747-2824 or visit the website www.flowerpatch.com.

In lieu of flowers and to help offset the cost of medical and interment services please VENMO @InMemoryOfRay.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.