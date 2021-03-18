 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Raymond E. Hawke Jr.

Thursday, March 18, 2021 @ 10:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-hljv1xBIalUFxNRaymond E. Hawke Jr., 49, died peacefully following medical complications Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his residence surrounded by loving family and high school friends.

He was born March 24, 1971 in Franklin, PA, the son of Raymond E. Hawke of Utica, PA, and Martha A. (Reed/Hawke) Vidoni of St. George, UT.

Raymond was a 1989 graduate of Titusville High School, Titusville, PA and furthered his education at Brigham Young University, Laie, HI and Provo, UT. He then developed an appetite to travel the country, bungee jumping from the highest bridges and train trestles with his friends. Following, he spent 30 years living in Utah where he worked in the granite manufacturing and installation industry developing many more lifelong friends.

Ray was a devoted Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed researching, mastering, and sharing great food. He was known to take command of the kitchen often saying, “I run my unit, how I run my unit” and “same old same old Ray Hawke genius”. Ray was happiest with a house full of people enjoying his food, music, and each other. In his last days he was surrounded by friends and family who traveled from all over the country to reminisce and celebrate.

Surviving Raymond, his beloved wife and best friend Amy E. (Watts) Hawke, father Raymond E. Hawke, mother Martha and her husband James T. Vidoni of St. George, sisters Rachael M. (Vidoni) Baldwin and her husband Chad of Pleasant Grove, Tennille C. (Vidoni) Blake and her husband Nathan of St. George, Greta J. (Vidoni) Vazquez and her husband Fernando of American Fork, and brothers Jared R. Vidoni and his wife Shantell of Salem, UT, James I. Vidoni and his wife Shannon of Charlottesville, VA and twenty-four nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many loving relatives in the Franklin, PA area.

A service will be held in Ray’s honor at noon, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Traverse Mountain 10th Ward Chapel, 2447 West Ravencrest Lane, Lehi, UT 84043. A viewing is offered from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to services. He will be laid to rest in the Lehi City Cemetery.

Those who wish to remember Raymond with a memorial gift please call Flower Patch at 801-747-2824 or visit the website www.flowerpatch.com.

In lieu of flowers and to help offset the cost of medical and interment services please VENMO @InMemoryOfRay.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.