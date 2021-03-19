 

Kathryn S. McAlevy (née Isaly)

Friday, March 19, 2021 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Kathryn S. McAlevy (née Isaly) of Oil City, died March 17, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward S. McAlevy, Jr., and is survived by her daughters, Laura and Jennifer.

The family wishes to thank the staffs at the UPMC Northwest ER Department, Oakwood Heights and AseraCare for their wonderful kindnesses and compassion.

Arrangements are under the care of Reinsel Funeral Home in Oil City. As per Kathy’s wishes, the memorial service will be private.

Please consider donating to the Oil City Library (2 Central Avenue, Oil City, PA, 16301), Oil City Boat Club (PO Box 218, Oil City, PA, 16301) or the Venango County Humane Society (286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA, 16346) in Kathy’s memory.


