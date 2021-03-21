Constance L. (Connie) Gould, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning, March 20, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born on May 30, 1930, in Fairchance (Fayette County), she was the daughter of the late Carl and Anna Mary (Kingan) Moore.

She married Robert H. Gould on August 19, 1947 and he preceded her in death on May 9, 1991.

Connie was a beautician and had a beauty shop in her home.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved preparing meals for them. She was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and shared that with everyone.

One of her favorite places to be was Whitehall Camp where she had a cottage and made so many dear friends.

She loved watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, reading books, doing word searches, and playing games.

Connie attended the Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society and participated in two Senior Centers.

She is survived by four children, Pamela Barrett and her husband, Charles, of Marietta, Ohio, Dana Gould and his wife, Susie, Randall Gould and his wife, Linda, and Kerry Gould (Gloria Sullivan) all of New Bethlehem; eleven grandchildren, Paula Harris and her husband, George, Amy Barrett, Ryan Gould and his wife, Shannon, Kimberly Ireland and her husband, David, Amanda Carrico and her husband, Ben, Jeremy Gould and his wife, Courtney, Andrea Huffman and her husband, Dustin, Bradley Gould and his wife, Kayla, Tara Kotchey and her husband, Shawn, Makayla Unger and her husband, Joe, and Cierra Gould; nineteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by an infant son; a brother, Donald Moore and his wife, Nina Lou; brother-in-law, Thomas Gould and his wife, Margaret; and sister-in-law, E. Jane McElroy.

Friends will be received Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn. Additional viewing will be held Wednesday March 24, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Phillips officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Connie’s name to Whitehall Camp, 580 Whitehall Rd., Emlenton, PA. 16373.

Interment will take place in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.