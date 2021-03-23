Say What?!: Walrus Spotted on Coast of Wales in Unusual Sighting

WALES – A walrus spotted on the coast of Wales may be the first such sighting in the area.

Ellie West, an animal rescue and wildlife officer with the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, monitored the walrus as it lounged near the bottom of a cliff in Pembrokeshire.

