Cathy Lynne (Hawk) Killian of Okeechobee, FL, formerly of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on March 12, 2021.

She was born to parents Richard L. and Joyce M. Hawk (both deceased) of Rimersburg, PA, on September 28, 1947 in Pittsburgh, PA. Cathy graduated from Union High School in Rimersburg, PA, where she received the Arion Award for Band and then earned a certificate from Butler Business School.

She married the love of her life, Cary L. Killian in 2005 and they adopted their dog Ci Ci in 2014. Cathy is survived by her son, David P. Mohney (Maleena) of Medina, TN; daughter, Amy Kelly (Dwayne) of Woodbine, GA; son, Johnathan Killian of VA; and daughter, Laura Killian of Port St. Joe, FL; grandchildren, Holly Radis (Mike Green) of Buffalo, NY, Dave Mohney (Kayla) of Okeechobee, FL, Amber Mohney of Milan, TN, Ashli McGuire (Ian) of Smyrna, TN, Alyssa Mohney of Milan, TN, Dylan Kelly of Woodbine, GA, Jenna Riley Israels of Yuma, AZ, Jace and Oliver Killian of MI; great grandchildren, Adrianna Green, Ragyn Mohney, Jayden and Christian Womack; brothers, Richard “Rick” G. Hawk of Myrtle Beach, SC and Jerry “Jarve” Hawk (Tracy) of Doylestown, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Coachman.

Cathy had a love for music, cooking, baking, singing and her Lord & Savior. Her love of music goes back to her high school days where she was in the Pennsylvania State Band as a clarinetist, the Union High School Concert Choir and Madrigal. Her love of cooking & baking came from the time she spent working shoulder to shoulder with her Mother Joyce and Grandmother Kate at the family-owned Knight Spot Restaurant in Rimersburg, PA. She won several baking competitions at the South Florida Fair & Grassy Waters Festival alongside her granddaughters. She coached Holly in a singing career for several years which took them to Vegas for a competition. She loved singing Christian music with her husband Cary at the Believers Fellowship church where they attended for 6 years.

She and Cary enjoyed traveling, their grandchildren and great grandchildren. She delighted in everything they accomplished. She enjoyed teaching her grandchildren how to make homemade cookies. She was always threatening to spank her grown grandson with a wooden spoon…a fun way for her to keep him straight and make us all laugh.

A Memorial Service, “A Celebration” of her life, was held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Believers Fellowship in Okeechobee, FL.

Donations can be made to Believers Fellowship Church in her name.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com.

