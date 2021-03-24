Mark C. Amadio, 65, of Locust Grove, VA formerly of Alexandria, VA and Fryburg passed away on March 18, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA at the UVA Transitional Care Facility.

Born on June 25, 1955 in Clarion he was the son of Dr. Angelo E. Amadio and Margaret L. Saylor Amadio. He was a graduate of St. Michael’s School in Fryburg, Venango Christian Catholic School in Oil City, and Gannon University in Erie. Mark worked for Total Comfort Care, Inc. for 23 years, from June 1997 until his retirement in April of 2020.

Mark was a Senior Mechanic and Boiler Operator/Engineer. He operated and maintain large boilers, chillers, cooling towers, and related equipment in various mechanical plants locate in Maryland and the Washington D.C. area.

Mark enjoyed surf fishing and pier fishing at Emerald Isle, NC, all the while listening to his extensive collection of e-books. Marks also hunted, was an metal work enthusiast, and an avid Steeler’s fan. Mark was generous with his time and talents, always helping others. When Mark walked into a room, every one knew “fun” was about to happen. Such a kind soul. The world was a better place for his presence. He will be dearly missed yet remain in our memories forever.

At the time of his passing Mark was living with his beloved nephew, Paul Maneer and his wife, Sharon, in Locust Grove, VA.

He is survived by his siblings: brother Blase Amadio of Mansfield OH; sisters Terri Keister of Clarion, Meg Clark of Newtown Square PA, Mary Rose Lynn and husband Kenny of Montpelier VA, and Angela Brady and husband Rick of Remington VA. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Laura Maneer.

Friends will be received at the St. Michael Church in Fryburg on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 9am to 10am and Mass of a Christian burial will be conducted at 10 am with Rev. Mark Solomon presiding.

Interment will be in the St. Michael Cemetery following the Mass.

Mark was very much an advocate of pro-life, so in lieu of flowers memorials in Mark’s honor may be made to Next Step Pregnancy Solutions and Services, 140 Greenville Ave, Clarion, PA 16214 or to any charity of ones choice.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.