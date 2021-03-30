Michael J. Banta, 69, of Titusville passed away Sunday March 28, 2021 at UPMC Northwest.

He was born in Oil City on June 8, 1951 and was the son of the late Leon Banta and Jeannine House.

Mike graduated from Oil City High School and soon after joined the Army. He belonged to the V.F.W. Mike was a boilermaker for many years and also did some farming. He travelled quite a bit and saw a lot of the world. Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, coin collecting, making jewelry, music and playing the guitar.

Mike is survived by a son Leon Banta and his wife Katie of Cheswick and two grandchildren Ethan and Maylei. He is also survived by many loving brothers and sisters.

Per Michaels request there will be no visitation or service.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.