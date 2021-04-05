Nancy J. Hartle Voisin, 78, of Oil City passed away Sunday April 4, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born on July 1, 1942, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late John F. & Mary M. Andres Hartle.

Nancy was a 1960 graduate of St. Joseph High School.

She was employed many years by Pennzoil where she worked in the billing department.

Nancy was a member of St. Joseph Church.

In her younger years, she enjoyed dancing the Polka, later in life she enjoyed dining out with family and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by one daughter, Angela Crabtree & her husband Bryan of Oil City; 5 grandchildren, Jacob, Brandon, Lindsey, Courtney, and Krissy Crabtree; great grandchildren, Dawson and Bella; two brothers, Thomas F. Hartle of Oil City and Robert E. Hartle & his wife Nancy of Franklin; a brother-in-law, Ted Fesenmyer of Oil City; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Kozyro and Constance Fesenmyer and a brother, John M. Hartle.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 7-9 P.M. Wednesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Thursday in St. Joseph Church with Fr. John Miller, Pastor, Presiding.

Entombment will be in the Assumption Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

