72-Year-Old Man Perishes in Brush Fire in Venango County

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 @ 11:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

crime-tapeSUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a 72-year-old man was killed in a brush fire that got out of control in Sugarcreek Borough on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, around 2:49 p.m. on April 6, they received a call reporting a brush fire on Lockwood Lane in Sugarcreek Borough along the border with Two Mile Run County Park.

Fire companies from Rocky Grove, Pinegrove, Cornplanter, Chapmanville, Seneca, Clintonville, Utica, Polk, Sandy Creek, Cherrytree, Cooperstown, Rouseville, Oakland, and Reno were dispatched to the scene.

Community Ambulance Service, Venango County Emergency Management Agency, and the Venango County Sheriff’s Office were also dispatched to the scene.

Franklin-based State Police responded to the scene of the fire around 4:13 p.m.

Police say their investigation found that a 72-year-old male victim had started four small brush fires in a field behind his family farm.

According to police, the fires then grew large and started to spread in the field and woods, where the victim was unable to control the burning of leaves, sticks, and other debris.

The victim then sustained fatal injuries from the fire and the smoke present.

Police say the incident is currently being investigated as accidental.

The name of the victim was not released.

Calls to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh were not immediately returned.

The scene was cleared around 9:59 p.m.

Randolph Volunteer Fire Department 18 also assisted at the scene.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

