Clarion Hospital Reports Eight New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update April 7, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 4/06/2021: 12,665

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 10,712

Positives: 2,020

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 4/06/2021: 43,846

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 17,400

Positives: 3,135

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/07/2021, 9:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 16 patients. 0 suspected. 16 confirmed. 5 ICU.

Vaccine

– BHS Vaccine Clinic schedules are open! Schedule today on the website for the date you are eligible!

– Anybody, regardless of age or residence, who meets Group “1A”, as defined by PA Department of Health is now eligible for the vaccine through BHS.

– As of Monday, April 5, anyone meeting “1B” criteria, as defined by PA Department of Health, is also eligible for the vaccine.

– On April 12, anyone meeting “1C” criteria will be eligible for the vaccine.

– On April 19, everyone is eligible for the vaccine. Vaccine-specific EUA criteria applies (limited pediatric use, varies by vaccine).

– COVID-19 continues to spread in the community. Encourage family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors to get vaccinated.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at the Health Complex Building, 1st Floor, 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 100, Clarion.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

