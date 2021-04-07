 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Richard “Rick” Lynn Simpson

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-qWo0GjuzWvaKviRichard “Rick” Lynn Simpson, 68, of Brookville, PA, passed on Monday, April 5, 2021, while at home and surrounded by his loving family.

Rick was born on March 9, 1953, to the late Richard E. and Nancy Kathryn (Rossey) Simpson in Brookville, PA; his mother survives him. He attended the Clarion – Limestone High School and graduated in 1971.

Rick worked at Utility Constructors after high school and started Simpson Excavating in 1972. He married Marilyn “Diane” Bullers on September 18, 1981, in Brookville, PA; Diane survives him.

Rick attended the Mt. Pleasant Independent Baptist Church in Corsica, PA. He was a member of the Pinecrest Country Club, where he enjoyed golfing and was also a past member of Ducks Unlimited.

Rick enjoyed hunting and field trialing with his English Setters. Rick enjoyed watching and playing baseball, his favorite team to watch was the Pittsburgh Pirates. He loved his family and he especially enjoyed spoiling his grandsons.

Rick was a truly kind and caring man; he was always willing to help anyone. He was honest and was a great mentor and friend.

In addition to his wife and mother, Rick is survived by three children; Nathan Simpson; Hayley (Benjamin) Whitling; Mike Newby; four siblings; Marlyn “Stub” Simpson; Chris (Lisa) Simpson; LaShonda (Jim) Wolfgang; Stephen “Gus” (Tina) Simpson; two grandchildren; Harris Whitling; and Graham Whitling.

In addition to his father, Rick is preceded in death by his sister in law, Joyce Simpson, maternal and paternal grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 2 – 8pm, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Mt. Pleasant Independent Baptist Church, 296 US- 322, Corsica, PA 15829, beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Pastor Larry Thompson. Final interment will take place at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the First Tee Program, Pinecrest Country Club.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.