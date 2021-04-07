Richard “Rick” Lynn Simpson, 68, of Brookville, PA, passed on Monday, April 5, 2021, while at home and surrounded by his loving family.

Rick was born on March 9, 1953, to the late Richard E. and Nancy Kathryn (Rossey) Simpson in Brookville, PA; his mother survives him. He attended the Clarion – Limestone High School and graduated in 1971.

Rick worked at Utility Constructors after high school and started Simpson Excavating in 1972. He married Marilyn “Diane” Bullers on September 18, 1981, in Brookville, PA; Diane survives him.

Rick attended the Mt. Pleasant Independent Baptist Church in Corsica, PA. He was a member of the Pinecrest Country Club, where he enjoyed golfing and was also a past member of Ducks Unlimited.

Rick enjoyed hunting and field trialing with his English Setters. Rick enjoyed watching and playing baseball, his favorite team to watch was the Pittsburgh Pirates. He loved his family and he especially enjoyed spoiling his grandsons.

Rick was a truly kind and caring man; he was always willing to help anyone. He was honest and was a great mentor and friend.

In addition to his wife and mother, Rick is survived by three children; Nathan Simpson; Hayley (Benjamin) Whitling; Mike Newby; four siblings; Marlyn “Stub” Simpson; Chris (Lisa) Simpson; LaShonda (Jim) Wolfgang; Stephen “Gus” (Tina) Simpson; two grandchildren; Harris Whitling; and Graham Whitling.

In addition to his father, Rick is preceded in death by his sister in law, Joyce Simpson, maternal and paternal grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 2 – 8pm, at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Mt. Pleasant Independent Baptist Church, 296 US- 322, Corsica, PA 15829, beginning at 11:00am and officiated by Pastor Larry Thompson. Final interment will take place at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the First Tee Program, Pinecrest Country Club.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

