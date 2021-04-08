State Police Calls: Theft of Gift Cards, DUI

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft by Deception in Madison Township

Around 12:44 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a reported theft in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 22-year-old female victim from Rimersburg reported the theft of four Target gift cards valued at $500.00 each.

DUI in Jenks Township

Around 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, Marienville-based State Police made contact with a known 36-year-old Titusville man whose vehicle had traveled off the roadway on Dam Lane near Beaver Meadows Road in Jenks Township, Forest Count.

Police say through the course of the investigation, it was suspected that the individual had been operating his vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Charges are pending blood test results.

The name of the suspect was not released.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.