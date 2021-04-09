 

Police Release Details of Crash Caused by Fallen Tree on Roadway in Richland Township

Friday, April 9, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash caused by a fallen tree on a roadway in Richland Township late last month.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:45 a.m. on March 26, on Whitehall Road just north of Old Airport Road, in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say 27-year-old Kristopher F. Heeter, of Emlenton, was operating a 2003 Dodge Durango, traveling south on Whitehall Road when he crested a hill and came upon a tree that had fallen onto the roadway. Heeter was unable to come to a safe stop before striking the tree with his vehicle.

Heeter was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, April 8, 2021.


