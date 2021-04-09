Police Release Details of Crash Caused by Fallen Tree on Roadway in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a crash caused by a fallen tree on a roadway in Richland Township late last month.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:45 a.m. on March 26, on Whitehall Road just north of Old Airport Road, in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say 27-year-old Kristopher F. Heeter, of Emlenton, was operating a 2003 Dodge Durango, traveling south on Whitehall Road when he crested a hill and came upon a tree that had fallen onto the roadway. Heeter was unable to come to a safe stop before striking the tree with his vehicle.

Heeter was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.