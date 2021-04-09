State Police Highlight Motorcycle Safety Awareness

INDIANA, Pa. – Spring weather is here and the Pennsylvania State Police would like to remind motorists of an increased prevalence of motorcycles in our daily travels.

In 2019, 174 motorcycle riders (drivers or passengers) were killed in crashes on Pennsylvania roads and highways. This accounted for 16% of the total 1,059 fatalities on Pennsylvania roads and highways in 2019. (Source: 2019 Pennsylvania Crash Facts and Statistics)

Highway safety for all motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians is a shared responsibility and troopers offers these tips for keeping motorcyclists and their passengers safe:

Limit distractions in your vehicle.

Ensure your vehicle’s headlights, taillights, and brake lights are functioning and lit when required.

Always take an extra moment to check for oncoming motorcycles before turning or proceeding into an intersection.

Talk with motorcyclists you may know about the hazards and challenges they have encountered in their travels.

Troopers also offer these safety tips for motorcyclists:

Complete an approved Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program course.

Wear an approved helmet, glasses/goggles, and proper attire every time you ride.

Conduct a pre-ride check of your motorcycle’s tires, brakes, and lighting equipment.

Always maintain a heightened level of awareness for potential vehicle, pedestrian, roadway, and environmental hazards.

Never ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Additional information on motorcycle safety is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation website.

