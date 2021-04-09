State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion will be conducting a DUI checkpoint within their coverage area.

It will be held within the next few weeks within the patrol area of the Clarion barracks.

The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.