Police Release Details of Crash on Route 66; Clarion Man Suffers Serious Injuries

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred earlier this week on State Route 66.

Police say the accident involved 40-year-old Benjamin J. Spence, of Clarion, and 21-year-old Kayla E. Macurak, of Spring Church, Pa.

The collision occurred around 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, on Route 66, on Paint Blvd., at the intersection with Doe Run Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, as a 1997 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Spence, and a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Macurak, were both traveling north on State Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say Macurak, in the Chevrolet Trax, was stopped on the roadway, attempting to make a left turn onto Doe Run Road, when Spence, in the Jeep, impacted it.

The Jeep continued traveling north off the left side of the roadway where it came to rest, and the Chevrolet traveled off the right side of the roadway where it came to rest.

According to police, Spence suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Mercy.

Spence has since been released from the hospital and is at home recovering, according to sources.

Police say that Macurak and two passengers – 22-year-old Jacquelyn M. Pables, of Philadelphia, and 21-year-old Grace J. Barry, of Shelocta, suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Clarion Hospital.

Another passenger in Macurak’s vehicle, 22-year-old Kayla C. Bosley, of Indiana, Pa., was also transported to Clarion Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

Spence was charged with a traffic violation for following too closely.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, LifeFlight, and STAT MedEvac were dispatched to the scene. The scene was cleared around 2:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.