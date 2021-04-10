Rodger L. Shrecengost, age 51, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning, April 8, 2021, at his home after being stricken with a sudden illness.

Born May 14, 1969, in Kittanning, he was a son of Richard L. and Sandra E. Shrecengost of New Bethlehem.

He was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.

Rodger was a union laborer with Francis J. Palo, Inc. in Clarion.

He married the former DeeDee Kriebel, and she survives.

Rodger was a member of the Eagles and VFW clubs, both in New Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by a daughter, Nicole Kroh and her husband, Zack, of New Bethlehem; granddaughter, Sophia Kroh; two stepdaughters: Tiara Schreckengost and her husband, Austin, and Tiffany Vernon and her husband, Troy, all of Virginia Beach, Virginia and three siblings: Wanda G. Grinder and her husband, Bob; Wendy S. Cornman and her husband, Jeffrey, and Richard “Dale” Shrecengost and his wife, Billie Jo, all of New Bethlehem.

Rodger is also survived by his nieces: Ruby Boozer, Emily Zuranik, Kali Shrecengost, Heather Speer and Ashley Buzard; great nieces and nephews: Roland, Killian, Gavin, Colton and Olivia, and his in laws, Larry and Ruby Kriebel of New Bethlehem.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a great nephew, Colby Buzard.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, in the funeral chapel with the Reverend Randy Hopper officiating.

Please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to Rodger’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

