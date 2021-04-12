 

Harry “Hook” Dunkle

Monday, April 12, 2021 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Harry Dunkle Obit Color (1)Harry “Hook” Dunkle, 84, of Frogtown went to his eternal resting place on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his residence.

Born on October 20, 1936, in the family home at Cherry Run, Clarion County Pennsylvania to parents George J. Dunkle and Estie Viola Grace (Aldous) Dunkle.

He was one of eleven siblings of which 5 are deceased; Alberta Leeanetta Kiser, Eva Mae Hiles, Hazel Bernadine Roth, Marilyn Sue McClintock, and Joseph Dunkle. Those living are Leland Ray Dunkle and wife Bonnie of Clarion, Charles Wayne Dunkle and wife Marty of Strattanville, James Earl Dunkle and wife Marion of North East, Janice Viola Minich and husband Dennis of Cranberry, Linda Dianne Slike and friend Glenn of Clarion.

Hook married Kay Sharon Schrecengost of Dayton on July 27, 1957. They have three children living, Timothy Allen Dunkle and wife Patricia of Cedar Hill Texas, Joy Diane Dunkle and friend Elizabeth Eagleson of Richardson Texas, and Jacqueline Kay Dunkle Sirko and husband Chuck of Graham North Carolina, and a daughter-in-law, Luanne Dunkle of Frogtown. They also have eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren which were the light of his life – next to his cattle!

He moved to the Dunkle Farm in Frogtown in 1948 with his parents. In 1958, he and his wife Kay purchased the farm where he raised Black Angus cattle. At sixteen years of age he starting working for the original Hager Resurfacing Company of Strattanville. In 1960, he began driving truck for the Charles A McCauley Trucking Company of Hawthorn. For forty years he drove over the road and farmed when home. He was the Union Steward for Drivers and Dock Workers Union for many years. He drove those many years without an accident.

Hook was an active member of Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown where he was a church Elder. He was also a member of the Salem Cemetery Association in Frogtown.

In addition to his parents and five siblings, Hook was also preceded in death by a son, Terry Lee Dunkle.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 10 am to 12 noon at the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown. The funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the church with Pastor Sam Swick officiating.
Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


