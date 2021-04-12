Hearing for Clarion Man Accused of Punching Woman in Face During Domestic Incident Set for Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is facing a hearing tomorrow on criminal charges for allegedly punching a woman in the face.

Court documents indicate 28-year-old Adam Christopher Graham is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:30 a.m. on April 13 on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Harassment

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Clarion Borough in October 2020.

Details of the case:

Officer Kemmer, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was dispatched around 9:35 a.m. on October 9, 2020, to a residence on Main Street for a report of a domestic incident, according to a criminal complaint.

At the scene, a known female victim reported that Adam Christopher Graham punched her in the face when she couldn’t find his phone for him. It was noted that the victim had blood coming from her mouth and redness and bruising around her lip, and she stated Graham caused the injuries, the complaint indicates.

Officer Kemmer then went to a location on Merle Road, where the victim said Graham was going.

When Officer Kemmer spoke to Graham, he denied striking the victim and said that the victim was “making this incident up to get him in trouble,” according to the complaint.

Graham was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:10 a.m. on October 9.

