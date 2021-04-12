 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Madalene J. Herbert

Monday, April 12, 2021 @ 08:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

607346f94f1e0 (1)Madalene J. Herbert, age 93, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning April 10, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.

Born October 28, 1927, in Distant, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Walter M. Guthrie and Florence M. Allen Guthrie and was a graduate of New Bethlehem High School.

On October 3, 1950, she married Robert N. Herbert and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2006.

Madalene worked as a clerk along side her husband at the family business, Herbert’s Market on Broad Street, New Bethlehem.

She was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant, New Bethlehem Red Hats and the Cinderella Club.

Madalene loved to cook and was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and walking with the ladies walking and coffee club.

Madalene is survived by her daughter, Patricia Carrier and her husband, Rod, of New Bethlehem; two grandsons, Jeremy Carrier and his wife, Gaynel, of Milton, and Brady Carrier and his wife, Nikki, of New Bethlehem; five great grandchildren, Connor Carrier, Nevin Carrier, Ty Carrier, Marlee Carrier, and Cruz Carrier.

She is also survived by her sister, Minnie Smail of Distant; two nephews, Jim Herbert and Bruce Smail, and four nieces, Vicki Adams, Debbie Say, Kathy Mohney and Jeanie Urban.

In addition to her parents and husband, Madalene was preceded in death by a son, Michael Herbert; brother, Eugene Guthrie; infant brother, Robert Guthrie; brothers-in-law, Marlin Smail and Charles Herbert and his wife Lillian, and sisters-in-law, Emma Lou Carrier and Sara Cochrane.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, and from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, in the church, with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor of Oakland Church of God, and Pastor Ben Kundick, Jr., co-officiating over the services.

Please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Madalene J. Herbert to the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA, 16242

Online condolences may be sent to Madalene’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.