Madalene J. Herbert, age 93, of New Bethlehem, passed away Saturday morning April 10, 2021, at her home following a period of declining health.

Born October 28, 1927, in Distant, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Walter M. Guthrie and Florence M. Allen Guthrie and was a graduate of New Bethlehem High School.

On October 3, 1950, she married Robert N. Herbert and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2006.

Madalene worked as a clerk along side her husband at the family business, Herbert’s Market on Broad Street, New Bethlehem.

She was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant, New Bethlehem Red Hats and the Cinderella Club.

Madalene loved to cook and was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and walking with the ladies walking and coffee club.

Madalene is survived by her daughter, Patricia Carrier and her husband, Rod, of New Bethlehem; two grandsons, Jeremy Carrier and his wife, Gaynel, of Milton, and Brady Carrier and his wife, Nikki, of New Bethlehem; five great grandchildren, Connor Carrier, Nevin Carrier, Ty Carrier, Marlee Carrier, and Cruz Carrier.

She is also survived by her sister, Minnie Smail of Distant; two nephews, Jim Herbert and Bruce Smail, and four nieces, Vicki Adams, Debbie Say, Kathy Mohney and Jeanie Urban.

In addition to her parents and husband, Madalene was preceded in death by a son, Michael Herbert; brother, Eugene Guthrie; infant brother, Robert Guthrie; brothers-in-law, Marlin Smail and Charles Herbert and his wife Lillian, and sisters-in-law, Emma Lou Carrier and Sara Cochrane.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, and from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Oakland Church of God, 122 Kohlersburg Road, Distant.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, in the church, with Reverend Jimmy Swogger, pastor of Oakland Church of God, and Pastor Ben Kundick, Jr., co-officiating over the services.

Please observe the current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Madalene J. Herbert to the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA, 16242

Online condolences may be sent to Madalene’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

