Ronald L. Baughman (‘The Rock #51’), 79, of Franklin, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 10:15 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Meadville Medical Center following an illness.

Born April 6, 1942, in Franklin, Ron was the son of the late Homer and Audine Finch Baughman. On December 11, 1964, he married Faye McNany with whom he spent 56 wonderful years.

In 1961 he graduated from Franklin High School. During school, he played football for 4 years, and was selected to play in the big 33 game in Hershey PA (which they won), where he played along side Marty Schotenheimer and was coached by Bill McCullough. Football was a very important part of his life and he would have played for Clemson if not for the fact he was drafted.

Ron was a dependable, honest and faithful husband, father, brother, and uncle. He was a member of the Oak Hill Methodist Church. He enjoyed working with his hands fixing things and helping others. After graduating from high school, he worked at Anderson Furniture Company for 3 years and then was drafted into the United States Army and served from 1964 to 1966, with a tour in Vietnam. After being discharged from the Army, Ron went to work at Chicago Pneumatic Tool and Franklin Steel.

In addition to his wife, Ron is also survived by his son, Ronald L. Baughman, Jr. of Franklin; his brother, James E Baughman and his wife, Carolyn of Polk; and his two sisters, Connie Baughman and Charlie Gifford, of Franklin, and Diane Aylesworth and her husband, John, of Polk. Ron is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Ron will be held at the Oak Hill United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 17th at 11 a.m. with Rev. Cindy Weber, pastor of the church, officiating, and military honors being accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard. Interment will be in St. Petersburg Cemetery in St. Petersburg, PA.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of one’s choice.

