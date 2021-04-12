 

State Police Calls: Investigation Opened After Unwanted Messages Sent to Knox Teen

Monday, April 12, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Salem Township

Clarion-based State Police say an incident of harassment occurred on Delo School Road, in Salem Township, Clarion County, sometime between March 29 and April 8.

According to police, an unknown suspect sent unwanted messages to a known 17-year-old victim from Knox.

Theft of Services in Hickory Township

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 8:57 a.m. on April 10, unknown individuals dumped several trash items into a dumpster located on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County, without the victim’s permission.

The victim is an 80-year-old Grand Valley woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Madison Township

Around 9:12 p.m. on March 27, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into an incident of harassment at the VFW Club in Rimersburg, Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say the incident involved 48-year-old Melena Bearfield, of Rimersburg, and 25-year-old Brittany Bowser, of Sligo.


