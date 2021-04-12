Wildfire That Damaged Allegheny National Forest Nearly Contained

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – As of Monday morning, two wildfires in Warren County, one of which damaged parts of the Allegheny National Forest, have been mostly contained.

(Photo: Aerial view of the Cobham Hill Wildfire from the fire reconnaissance plane. Photo courtesy of PA DNCR via U.S. Forest Service – Allegheny National Forest)

Officials say the Cobham Hill fire, which is centered around Route 62 between Tidioute and Warren, is 95% contained after burning an estimated 227 acres, and the Hemlock fire, which occurred north of Route 59 near the Kinzua Dam, is 90% contained after burning an estimated 261 acres.

Cecile Stelter, District Forester for the Cornplanter Forest District of the Bureau of Forestry, told exploreClarion.com both fires are still being actively patrolled as of Monday morning.

“Even though we got rain Saturday night into Sunday, there were still smokes on the interior of both fires yesterday, but the perimeter is very secure, so there are no concerns of spreading,” Stelter said.

“What this shows is that even when we get rain, it doesn’t completely put the fire out. Sometimes in areas with heavy fuel, like logs or standing hollow trees, things can smolder for days even when we do get precipitation. That’s why a fire is not declared completely out until we don’t see any more smoke at all.”

The fires began on Thursday afternoon and quickly spread.

According to Stelter, the first response to both fires was from local volunteer fire departments.

“They did a tremendous job on the initial attack and in protecting structures in the fire area. I give them all the credit, frankly, for us not losing any structures in either of these wildfires because there were structures threatened in both of them.”

The Bureau of Forestry also responded to the fires along with personnel from the US Forest Service. Warren County Department of Public Safety also assisted with communications and logistical support.

Stelter noted that the Bureau of Forestry also brought in some state resources, including a single-engine air tanker and a helicopter with a water bucket used to dump water on the flames.

“Those help put water on the head of the fire because it was moving so quickly and the winds were changing so constantly that the firefighters themselves couldn’t engage in a direct attack to suppress the head of the fire. Air resources were able to do that and also dump water on areas too dangerous or too inaccessible to firefighters.”

According to Stelter, late Thursday afternoon, a Type 3 Incident Management Team was also called in to help manage the stretched resources of the Bureau of Forestry office.

“Those teams are trained to come in and help take over some of the management of the incident, not as firefighters, but as part of the overall management team, handling logistics and operating decisions.”

Stelter noted that the team was brought in to make sure she and her staff could also handle any additional incidents that might occur in their district while the battle against the wildfires was still ongoing.

She also stated that the Bureau of Forestry is extremely appreciative of all the support they received from various agencies, especially the volunteer firefighters who helped battle the fires.

“Our staff is lean, so we really rely on the response and support of volunteer fire departments, and they have been absolutely wonderful this year in trying to keep these fires small and protect structures. I really can’t say enough good things and thank them enough for what they do.”

While the causes of the Warren County fires have not yet been officially determined, Stelter reported that additional fires also remain another concern as conditions have been optimal for the quick spread of wildfire.

“We are seeing the most active fire season that we’ve seen in over 50 years.”

According to Stelter, the combination of not getting as heavy a snowpack as usual over the winter, having the snow melt so early in March, and then having mostly warm dry weather with our typical gusty spring wind has created a perfect storm.

“All these things lined up for a much more active fire season than normal.”

Stetler said the Bureau of Forestry is asking residents to please consider holding off on any outdoor fires or burning for about another month until things “green up” a bit more and the risk of wildfires is reduced.

She noted that for people who do need to burn now, it is important to keep fires as small as possible, set up in a clear area, and do not ever leave a fire unattended.

“You can’t just leave it for a few minutes to check on something else; you need to stay with the fire until it is completely out. One gust can carry something out of a fire into receptive fuel like a patch of grass, and suddenly what started as a small controlled fire becomes a wildfire and requires an emergency response.”

