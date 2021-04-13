Eugene Harrison Grantz

Eugene “Sonny” Harrison Grantz, 76, of Knox, passed away on April 12, 2021 at his home.

Born January 7, 1945, in St. Petersburg, Sonny was the son of the late James and Verda Bashline Grantz.

On July 9, 2009 Sonny married Wilda Grantz who survives.

Sonny loved to tinker with anything with a motor and fixing anything mechanical. He enjoyed his dogs, horses, going to auctions and collecting things. Sonny loved to collect guns and spend time with his family.

Along with his wife Sonny is survived by his children Laura Silvis of Strattanville, Linda (Jerry) Clark of Corisca, Lisa (Steve) Mattern of St. Petersburg and Johnny (Elizabeth) Shearer Jr. of Clarington, five grand daughters, 8 grandchildren, a sister Margaret Hartzell of Clarion, a sister in law Robin (Todd) Boyer of Brookville, a brother in law Nelson (Michele) Grantz of Cannelton, IN and several nieces and nephews.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents James and Verda Grantz, a brother Donald Dunkle and a granddaughter Jackie Silvis.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM on Thursday April 15, 2021 at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox. A memorial service will be held at 6 PM in the funeral home.

In lieu of flower the family asks memorial contributions be made to the Clarion PAWS 11348 Rt 322, Shippenville PA 16254.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

