Victim of Fatal Elk Township Fire Identified; Fire Ruled Accidental

Tuesday, April 13, 2021 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

22189149- (1)ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The identity of the victim of a fatal fire that occurred early Sunday morning in Elk Township has been released.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com the victim of the fire has been identified as 76-year-old Eugene Grantz.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the residential fire on Buckhorn Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County, at 5:03 a.m. on Sunday, April 11.

At 5:28 a.m. Clarion-based State Police and members of the PA State Police Fire Marshal Unit were requested to assist the Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of the residential structure fire with the entrapment of one individual.

Clarion-based State Police Crime Unit members also responded and initiated a death investigation after the entrapped resident was found deceased in the structure.

Police say after a complete investigation conducted by a State Police Fire Marshal, the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, caused by an electrical malfunction.

Shingledecker stated that the victim’s cause of death was determined to be accidental, specifically due to smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, Knox Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, and Central Electric also assisted at the scene.

The scene was cleared at 12:05 p.m.

