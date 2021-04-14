Drug Task Force Investigation Leads to One of the Largest Heroin/Fentanyl Busts in Indiana County’s History

INDIANA CO., Pa. – A drug task force investigation in Indiana County led to one of the largest heroin/fentanyl busts in the county’s history.

An investigation led by the Indiana County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force recently culminated in the arrest of a Blacklick resident.

Officials say 34-year-old Allan Burnheimer has been charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, graded as a felony, and related charges. The Honorable Judge Guy B. Haberl set bail at $150,000.00 cash, and the defendant is currently housed at the Indiana County Jail.

Over the course of several days, members of the Drug Task Force turned one tip into a felony arrest.

On the morning of April 8, 2021, a vehicle was stopped on Route 22 near Blairsville. During a search of the vehicle, members of the Drug Task Force found 50 bricks containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. A “brick” describes a bundle of fifty stamp bags containing drugs.

Based upon this information, the task force conducted a search of the defendant’s property and found approximately $70,000.00 hidden inside the home. The defendant admitted that he purchased the property utilizing drug funds.

The drugs seized in this case are among the largest amounts of heroin and fentanyl mixture discovered in a county investigation. To put it into perspective, the street value of the drugs seized is approximately $25,000.00. The total amount of stamp bags seized is 2,500. The heroin and fentanyl mix in a single bag can kill a drug user.

“The Indiana County Drug Task Force was able to take one tip from a community member and turn it into a very sizable drug bust in a matter of days,” said District Attorney Bob Manzi.

“This cooperative effort between the great men and women of law enforcement in our County has kept 2,500 bags containing heroin and fentanyl off of our streets.”

The Indiana County Drug Task Force members on this case are comprised of Special County Detectives from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana Borough Police Department, and the Homer City Police Department. The Drug Task Force worked in cooperation with the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop A Community Enforcement Team (Tacet).

As with the filing of all criminal charges, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

