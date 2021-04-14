 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: CDL A Flat and Van Drivers

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 @ 09:04 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Klapec Trucking company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Flat and Van Drivers.

During these times of uncertainty, one thing is for certain KTC is driving strong!
Business is growing and so are they.

Join them for the opportunity to earn up to 40% with balanced home time hauling dedicated regional freight from the local area. Opportunity includes a complete benefits package, quality equipment, and driver-friendly atmosphere. Make your career at KTC. Become a part of their team of busy van and flat CDL A drivers and take control of your future.

Apply online:
KlapecTrucking.com
888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.
1643 Allegheny Blvd
Reno, PA 16343


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.