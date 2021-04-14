State Police Calls: Harassment Incidents, Criminal Mischief

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Elk Township

Around 4:40 p.m. on April 13, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of an inactive domestic incident at a residence on US 322, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say upon their arrival, it was found that 22-year-old Macayla Pisor, of Shippenville, was in a verbal argument with a known 44-year-old Shippenville woman. The altercation then escalated, leading to Pisor pulling the victim’s hair on two occasions.

According to police, Pisor was cited for harassment in relation to the incident.

Criminal Mischief in Monroe Township

Police say around 2:50 p.m. on April 12, a known 44-year-old male victim from Shippenville was operating a 2009 Ford Taurus on South Reidsburg Road near Gourley Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, when something was thrown at the vehicle.

According to police, the thrown item caused approximately $400.00 in damage to a rear driver’s side door window on the vehicle.

Harassment in Strattanville Borough

Police say around 8:00 a.m. on March 28, an incident of harassment occurred at a location on Washington Street in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

According to police, 18-year-old Timothy Lavery, of Sarver, 18-year-old Skylar Murray, of East Brady, and a known 21-year-old male victim from Strattanville were involved in the incident.

Police say Lavery and Murray are being cited for harassment through District Court 18-3-01.

