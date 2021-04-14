William A. Hart, 74, of Franklin, PA, passed away Monday April 12, 2021 at his home.

Born February 16, 1947 in Titusville, PA, he was the son of the late Howard & Wanda Slayton Hart. William graduated from Titusville High School in 1965.

He was married in the Fox Street Church of God on Sept. 30, 1967 to the former Barbara J. Goodwill and she survives.

Mr. Hart had worked for Shaw Industries for over 20 years as a Tool & Die Maker. He then became partner in owning the Harrington Machine Shop in Franklin.

Bill was a member of the Franklin Elks Lodge and as an avid golfer. He enjoyed woodworking and had built many fine pieces for his home. Bill was a member of the Golf Leagues at Wenango and Sleepy Hollow. He and his wife wintered in South Carolina, so he could golf.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Brian Hart of Austin, TX, and Matthew Hart of Venus, PA; one brother, Richard Hart & his wife Barbara; step brothers Raymond Fenton & his wife Betty and Donnie Fenton; step sister Edna Bell & her husband Joe; two sisters-in-law Sheila Borger and Jackie Hart; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his step mother Thelma Nason Hart, two brothers Howard Hart Jr. and Robert Hart.

There will be no viewing or visitation. Funeral Services will be private.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be made to the Franklin Library 421 12th St. Franklin, PA. 16323 or to Venango VNA Hospice Foundation. 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA. 16323.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.