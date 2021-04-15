Featured Local Job: Full-Time Road Maintenance Person

Monroe Township, Clarion County is currently in search of a Full-time Road Maintenance person.

Competitive wage and benefits. CDL and ability to operate road equipment preferred.

Please send or present your resume and qualifications to

Monroe Township Office



17956 Route 68Sligo PA 16255

Monroe Township is an equal opportunity employer.

