Featured Local Jobs: YMCA Hiring for Multiple Positions

CLARION, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers Association, including Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman are hiring for summer seasonal and year-round positions.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS & CAMP HANDS – YMCA Camp Coffman

The YMCA is hiring Summer Day Camp Counselors and Camp Hands to provide leadership and guidance to youth ages 6-12 throughout the summer. Training begins in May. Summer Camp is held for 12 weeks. Scheduling is Monday through Friday. Camp is open 6 am to 6 pm; shifts may vary in that time frame. Dependable, responsible, caring, and energetic individuals are needed.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS

Leads a group of children in many outdoor activities throughout the day. Must be 18+. Must have experience working with children, enjoy the outdoors, good moral character, patience, strong leadership qualities and have reliable transportation.

CAMP HANDS

Assists in activities planned by Camp Counselors. Must have leadership skills, ability to guide youth, patience, enthusiasm, enjoy working with children, and enjoy the outdoors while assisting in a variety activities.

Positive role models should apply to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 by April 30, 2021. Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources and at the Clarion County YMCA and Oil City YMCA. Applications can be dropped of at the YMCA or mailed.

SEASONAL SUMMER GROUNDS & MAINTENANCE – YMCA Camp Coffman

YMCA Camp Coffman is hiring a seasonal Summer Grounds & Maintenance person to work 8 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. Position is 35 hours a week for approximately 12 weeks of summer.

Responsibilities include grounds upkeep, mowing, weed eating, cutting wood, maintaining and repairing equipment/structures, painting, staining, and other jobs that need completed.

Apply by April 30, 2021. Apply in person at the Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301 or fill out an application and mail to Tom Spence, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Printable applications are available at www.oilcityymca.org/resources

NINJANASTICS COACH – Oil City YMCA

The Oil City YMCA is hiring a NinjaNastics Coach. NinjaNastics is a program that combines gymnastics with concepts of American Ninja warrior, and includes work on all traditional gymnastics equipment as well as with obstacle courses and slack lines.

NinjaNastics takes place at the Oil City YMCA on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The Ninja coach will work with youth ages 5 to 12. A basic background in gymnastics, parkour, American ninja warrior, or climbing is preferred but not required.

Apply in person, or via Facebook, to Max Krepps, Youth Sports Director, Oil City YMCA, 7 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301. Applications are available online at www.oilcityymca.org/resources. Applications can be mailed, dropped off, or emailed to [email protected]

LIFEGUARDS/SWIM INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Position is open to ages 16+.

Those interested in obtaining Lifeguard Certification or Recertification may apply after enrolling in the Oil City YMCA Lifeguard Course. The course is held April 12-18 as a blended online/in-person class.

For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected] Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

MEMBERSHIP REPRESENTATIVE – Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work days, evenings, and/or weekends 10-25 hours a week. Applicant must be friendly, customer service oriented, able to multi-task, utilize various computer software programs, and provide excellent service to members and guests.

Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere. Interested applicants should apply in person or submit an application via email to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email [email protected]

GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Katie Roth by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]

The Scenic Rivers Association does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.