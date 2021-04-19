Bonnie L. Hoover, 89, of Hoover Road, New Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Born on March 9, 1932, in Limestone, she was the daughter of the late Jay and Ada Carberry Collett.

On August 27, 1949, she married Gene Hoover, the love of her life. They were married sixty-two years when Gene passed away in 2011.

Bonnie and Gene farmed together for fifty years; they raised chickens for many years and sold eggs that were all hand-candled by Bonnie. People came long distances, such as Pittsburgh and Erie, to buy clean, fresh quality eggs that they took back to their communities to share and to distribute. Also, Bonnie, Gene, and their son, Tom, milked a large herd of cows for many years. Bonnie was a multitasker before the term multitasking ever became popular. She was a homemaker who cooked, canned, baked, cleaned, farmed, and raised four children with her husband.

She never complained and she never had a mean word to say about anyone. Bonnie had a heart of gold and was the warmest, kindest, most forgiving person ever. She loved to sing and to play the piano, and she loved her cats, Precious and Daisy.

Bonnie was of the Protestant faith, and she attended the Nevin Memorial Church until her health failed.

She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy Brocious of New Bethlehem and Ruth Ann Statewicz of Indiana, PA. Bonnie is also survived by her two grandsons, Matt Musser of New Bethlehem and Ben Statewicz and his wife, Bethany, of Kittanning, and her son-in-law, Don Musser of New Bethlehem.

Bonnie was one of eight children; she is survived by one sister, Peg Emrick of Clarion. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Tom; her middle daughter, Linda Musser; and six siblings, Lois Smith, Robert Collett, Sr., George Collett, Doris Hays, Victor Collett, and Staff Sergeant Jack Collett, who was killed in action in 1945.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

At Bonnie’s request, there will be no public visitation. All services will be private.

Interment will take place in the family plot at Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

