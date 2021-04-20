Fryburg Mayfest Kicks Off on May 28 With Fish Fry at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club, 5K Fun Run/Walk
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Annual Fryburg Mayfest celebration will kick off on Friday, May 28, with a Fish Fry at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club and a 5K Fun Run/Walk.
(2019 Mayfest 5k Fun Run photos. Courtesy Bob Fitzsimmons)
This year’s Mayfest will be held from Friday, May 28, 2021, to Sunday, May 30, 2021.
The town will be celebrating its 30-year celebration for the Fryburg Mayfest this year. In 1991, the Washington Township Community Association organized the event to bring the Fryburg and Marble communities together.
The theme for 2021 is “Hometown Heritage.”
Here is a glimpse of what is in store over the three-day event:
Friday, May 28, 2021
4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Fish Fry at Fryburg Sportsman’s Club (NOTE: You must be a member to attend. Members can sign up to three guests with a Photo ID.)
6:00 p.m. – 5k Fun Run/Walk Registration at St. Michael’s School
7:00 p.m. – Fun Run/Walk
The race starts and ends in front of St. Michael’s Church.
The 2021 5k Fun Run/Walk is in honor of Samantha Schmader for her musical service within the community.
Registration for the 5K is now open.
Click here for registration options. Race day registration will be available.
Saturday, May 29, 2021
*Hayrides throughout the day to transport guests to and from events.
*Local Yard Sales throughout the area.
9:00 a.m. – Craft Show at Ballfield
9:00 a.m. – St. Michael’s Church Rummage Sale at Church Hall
9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Free Entertainment at Ballfield (Inflatable Games, Bungee Jump, and more!)
10:00 a.m. – Dragon Fly Balloon Artist, Tattoos, and Marty’s Bubblegum Machine at Ballfield
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Kids Games at Ballfield
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Touch-A-Truck at FUN Bank
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Tractor Show; Bruce Wilson Memorial Car Cruise; and Motorcycle Show at St. Michael’s Church
11:00 a.m. – Fryburg Church Tour
11:00 a.m. – Wild World of Animals Show at Ballfield
12:00 p.m. – Honor Flag Presentation at Ballfield
12:00 p.m. – Music TBA in front of St. Michael’s Church
12:30 p.m. – Dino Roar Show at Ballfield
1:30 p.m. – Wild World of Animals at Ballfield
3:00 p.m. – “Hometown Heritage” Parade on State Route 208, Fryburg and Marble
Immediately Following Parade – Dino Roar Show in St. Michael Church Parking Lot
6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – Family Tailgate Party & Free Entertainment in St. Michael Church Parking Lot
9:00 p.m. – Band TBA at The Washington House
Dusk – Fireworks
Sunday, May 30, 2021
Fryburg’s Bicentennial Celebration! 1820-2020
10:30 a.m. – Bicentennial Mass at St. Michael’s Church
11:00 a.m. – Bouncy Houses, Crafts, and Food Vendors at Ballfield
12:00 p.m. – Dedication of St. Michael Statue in Front of St. Michael’s Church
12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Box Lunches Available, Music by Keister Band at St. Michael’s Hall
1:30 p.m. – Bicentennial Speaker Series at St. Michael’s Hall
*Topics will be led by Gina Fernandes, Leon “Chappy” Eisenman, Brian Hale, Kevin Beichner, Brenda Eisenman Agnello, and Tim McCloskey. The Keister Band will play intermittently.
4:00 p.m. – Cemetery Walk, Highlighting Early Points of Interest at St. Michael Cemetery
6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – Wrangler Band at the Ballfield
*Bring your family and lawn chairs and plan to purchase dinner from the food vendors!
8:00 p.m. to Midnight – “Midnight Breakfast at Montana’s” at Montana’s Country Cafe, Marble, Pa.
For more information, visit www.fryburgmayfest.com.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.