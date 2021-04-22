 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, April 22, 2021 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of sprinkles between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Widespread frost after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday – Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light south wind.

Saturday – Showers likely after 2pm. Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Areas of frost before 2am, then widespread frost after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday – Widespread frost, mainly before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 79.


