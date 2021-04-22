Featured Local Job: Electrician

Clark Electric located in Clarion, PA is seeking an experienced electrician to fill a full-time position.

Clark Electric offers a great work environment and competitive wages.

They offer electrical services to commercial establishments and residential homes in Clarion and surrounding areas.

If interested in joining their team please email resumes and references to [email protected] or call 814-226-6100 for information.

